Morial Convention Center closing down as COVID mass vaccination site

Tens of thousands of COVID vaccinations ran through the site in the three months it has been open.

NEW ORLEANS — This is your final week to get a COVID vaccine at the Morial Convention Center. For almost three months, it’s been the main mass vaccination site in New Orleans. It’s where Patricia Kilbert has spent most of her workdays. She started working at the site with LCMC Health back in March when lines for vaccines were long

“My mission was to vaccinate everybody in New Orleans,” said Kilbert.

While there’s still work to be done to get everybody vaccinated, Patricia or Pat as she likes to be called, has been part of a team that’s delivered tens of thousands of COVID vaccines. Before that though, she felt helpless as she watching the pandemic unfold on television.

“I was watching people die. I was watching this pandemic just spread all over the world,” said Kilbert.

At that point, Kilbert had been retired since 2010. She had 30 years of nursing experience. Kilbert says she started an internal dialogue.

“Where are your going to go Pat? You got to do something, there was this voice inside of me,” said Kilbert.

That voice told her to leave retirement and start vaccinating people. Keith Chandler’s career also took a turn. Before COVID-19, the Marine who previously deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq was working in the security industry. NextOp0, a non-profit focused on veterans, connected Chandler LCMC Health’s large scale vaccination effort. Chandler is now a mass vaccination manager. He says his military experience prepared him to do things like move thousands of people in and out of vaccine lines in about 22 minutes.

“When you’re in the military, you sign up to serve your country. You’re serving people that are part of the country, their part of your community. It’s the same thing that we’re doing here. We’re serving the community. We want to see the people in this community be safe.”

The mass vaccination site at the convention center will shut down after Saturday, but that doesn’t mean vaccinations will stop. LCMC is planning to continue mobile efforts to vaccinate people in their communities.

“It doesn’t matter what the numbers are, we can always have more, we can always bring another person into vaccination,” said Chandler.