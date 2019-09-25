NEW ORLEANS — Several years ago, new mother Kelly Robbins introduced us to her only child. Kylar Theriot had been diagnosed with a genetic disorder, Prader-Willi Syndrome which causes many physical and mental deficits. Children have floppy muscle tone, delayed learning and don't know when to stop eating.

"They never feel full. They can literally eat themselves to death,” explained Kelly Robbins. “They can eat and consume food and then right after eating, say 4,000 calories, they still feel like they're starving to death."

Today, at 7-years-old, Kylar is a first grader in Luling, who never stops smiling and loves “The Wizard of Oz.”

"First, Dorothy's in Kansas, and then she went to Oz. Then the wicked witch comes," Kylar Theriot recounts the story then acts out a famous Wicked Witch of the West line.

"I'll get you my pretty and your little dog too."

In 2013, Kelly bonded with Maegan Richard, whose son Cade also had PWS. The two moms have done so much to raise awareness and research funds with an annual run, that the PWS Research Symposium and Family Conference decided to come to New Orleans. It's a chance to hear about new treatments and get support from other parents.

"For somebody who actually knows what you're going through, like, 'Oh, it's fine. You'll get through it.' It just, I don't know, it just means so much more," Robbins said.

Kelly has a very structured eating schedule for her little girl. The refrigerator has a homemade lock. Kylar gets a human growth hormone shot nightly to help her weak muscles. She is determined never to limit the possibilities for Kylar's future.

"I'm just trying to do everything I can to better her future, because isn't that what every parent wants?" Robbins said.

The Prader-Willi conference is Oct. 3-5, at the DoubleTree Hotel. For more information, click here.