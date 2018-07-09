HARVEY, La. -- Cynthia West is a mother in mourning. Nov. 5, 2017, her entire life changed.

"My world was shattered," said the 32-year-old.

Cynthia's youngest son, Billy Plunkett, committed suicide. He was 15-years-old.

"My son has been gone since Nov. 5. That has been 306 days," she said.

When she received the call about what happened, she said she broke down in tears screaming "my baby, my baby."

Cynthia says Billy was diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder when he was about 4-years-old. Cynthia says she saw his eyes change and took him in for evaluation.

His eyes, she says, were once filled with joy and happiness and the look was replaced by sadness.

As Billy grew older, his mental disabilities got worse, suffering from severe depression and anxiety. Billy was a patient in a mental health program in Arkansas when he committed suicide.

Suicide is a major issue and a leading cause of death in the U.S. Every year nearly 45,000 Americans die by suicide. That's about 123 people per day. Losing her son and connecting with a network of families going through the same thing is why Cynthia wants to raise awareness about suicide prevention because she says love was not enough.

"I lost the future with him, I lost high school graduation, I lost enrolling him in college, I lost having grandchildren possibly or helping him get a car," she said. "If love could've saved him he would've lived forever."

Cynthia, along with loved ones, is participating in the Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Lakefront Shelter #2. Registration and check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the walk is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

