New coronavirus vaccine trials starting in New Orleans, volunteers needed

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is now a test site for one of the largest, worldwide studies for a coronavirus vaccine and you have a chance to join that study.

It's a free study for adults older than 18, even if you have other conditions like diabetes, and even if you have already gotten over COVID-19.

Erica Woodley made a decision. She'll join a study for a coronavirus vaccine.

“I think it's like the greater good, like the collective good. We all have kind of, like I said, a role to play,” said Erica Woodley, Dean of Students at Tulane University.

Woodley says she sees the students’ protective actions to stay healthy during the pandemic, but says a vaccine is the way forward. She'll sign up for one of the biggest, worldwide vaccine clinical trials, the Johnson and Johnson Phase III trial. It opens in the near future at several local sites, including Tulane Medical Center, but right now, Clinical Trials Management in Metairie, on Houma Boulevard, is the first to have the vaccine.

“And they did choose New Orleans to be a center, because this pandemic, this virus has hit our communities very hard and they feel that we can get a diverse group of people to participate in this trial that will help show if this is effective, across all people, all races, all colors, which is, which is when you know something works,” explained Dr. Amy Himel, a Board-certified Internal Medicine Physician who is one of the investigators for this trial at Clinical Trials Management.

Already, around 150 people have joined. She says in preliminary studies, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is showing it's safe and effective with just one dose, and adds, people should not be concerned with how fast clinical trials are moving.

“This vaccine technology, the way that this vaccine was formulated, has been used in other vaccines,” Dr. Himel said.

The vaccine will not give you coronavirus. This technology produces a protein, which should stimulate your immune system to get rid of the coronavirus.

“The sooner we get these people enrolled, and we can start following this and how they respond,the sooner we'll have, we'll have real data to send in and be evaluated,” Dr. Himel said.

“I think it's just important that we move this forward as quickly as we can, so that we can get back to kind of life as, as close to life as we know it,” Woodley said.

Half of the people who sign up will get the real vaccine. Everyone in the study will be compensated and medically checked for the next two years.

For more on the worldwide study and to see if you qualify, click here.

