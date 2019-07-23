LAPLACE, La. — It's likely that at some point your doctor told you to change your diet for better health, but has your doctor ever given you the ingredients list to modify your favorite dish?

Soon, that could be part of your future medical exam.

LSU Health medical students in their third year are the first to try a pilot program, an elective at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nichols State University.

"Food is often sort of seen as the enemy to health, but I think that this course is really showing us that it can also be a positive thing, and part of the solution as well," said Kelsey Lacourrege, a third year LSUHSC medical student.

It's not a typical medical school class. A recent assignment: Lactation cookies, the kind to help a nursing mom and her baby.

"There is science behind it. It's the flax seed and brewer's yeast that are included in the cookies. Not a whole lot of sugar in them," said chef John Kozar, Head of the Culinary Institute.

"Whenever it comes time to talking to my patients and educating them, I can really spend a little bit more time and really go that extra, extra mile to help them, and make sure that they don't end up coming back and seeing me too often," said Evan Villemez, a third year LSUHSC medical student.



The culinary medicine course is part lecture from dieticians about nutrition for people with chronic illness like diabetes, the elderly, athletes, pregnant women, and even religion's role in food choices. There are field trips to the grocery, cardiac rehab, hospital cafeteria services, as well as time in the kitchen.

"Students learn about food and health and they incorporate that into their own health care routines, and their own self care. And that have been shown to improve how they can counsel patients," said Dr. Robin English, a Pediatric Hospitalist and Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education at LSUHSC.

They've made baked "fried" chicken with corn flakes, grains and yogurt, rather than white flour and eggs, and taste test compared muffins with egg yokes and without. So in the future, the prescription your doctor writes, may just be his or her favorite recipe.

The intensive culinary medicine class lasts two weeks.

