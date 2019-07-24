BATON ROUGE, La. — New rules requiring Louisiana restaurants to label if they serve foreign shrimp or crawfish will soon go in effect.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that the new rules will go in effect starting on September 1, 2019.

The notices must be printed on menu immediately adjacent to seafood item's menu listing and must be the same font, size and shade as the item listed on the menu.

The notices can also be paper-clipped to the menu with the same location, font and shade restrictions required by menu labeling.

Restaurants must also post a sign at the main entrance to the business that states "Certain crawfish and shrimp originate from a foreign country.” The sign must be at least 18 inches wide and written in English. The lettering must not be less than 1 inch in size and must be posted in a conspicuous location not less than 36 inches from the floor.

The measure sailed through the Legislature with unanimous support and strong backing from Louisiana's seafood industry, which has criticized foreign imports. It was later signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The American Shrimp Processors Association praised the bill as a victory for consumer transparency.