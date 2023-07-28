Algiers playground renamed for Air Force hero

“This is an honor to Algiers. It is an honor for us, but my brother, all my life, it has been an honor to me,” said Harold DeVore’s sister, Leola DeVore Harrison.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — They came dozens strong from all over the country. A close knit family, four generations, ranging from 81-years-old to only 10 months. They were all wearing the picture of their relative, the late Harold DeVore.

“This is an honor to Algiers. It is an honor for us, but my brother, all my life, it has been an honor to me,” said Harold DeVore’s sister, Leola DeVore Harrison.

The setting is underneath the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. The occasion is renaming McDonough Playground to Harold Gene Devore Playground. In 1951, the honoree had just finished basic training in the U.S. Air Force. That's where his life ended from a heart attack, after a severe asthma attack, four days before his 19th birthday.

“He had been a model, caring son, brother, a brilliant, and admired student, and an esteemed, and valued member of the Algiers community,” said a relative from the podium.

In 1953, community leaders opened the first Algiers park for African-American children on a different site in his name. ,

“But he made the impact, so that black kids could have a safe haven to play. That's very important in this time, now that we understand that and we remember it because it wasn't always given to us,” said Harold’s nephew Orlandez Pierre.

“And today we just feel fulfilled, because we have come from a segregated park, that was taken from us to this one,” said Harrison.

This is now the third site for his namesake park.

Included in the $300,000 renovation, is redoing and upgrading the park, putting in bathrooms that work, and also removing the old sign.

The two closed parks created childhood memories for the adults at the event. Now there will be new ones for a new generation. One is an aspiring quarterback excited about the newly-branded uniforms.

“I like running the ball, catching the ball, and practicing so you get better,” said fifth grader Craig Martin.

“This park means everything to me, because I love playing with this park. I have so many memories with this park, me and my friends and my family,” said fourth grader Carlie Williams.

And there will be more to come for future generations.