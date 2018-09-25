NEW ORLEANS – There were more than 200 drug-related deaths in New Orleans in 2017, and according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, 75 percent of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Tuesday, both city and Catholic Charities are holding meetings to educate people about the opioid crisis and how to help someone battling addiction.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse describes opioid as a class of drugs including heroin, fentanyl and pain relievers like oxycodone, codeine, morphine and others.

The City of New Orleans keeps track of opioid use through the number of times EMS paramedics use naloxone – a medicine used to block the effects of opioids and reverse overdoses. In 2017, paramedics administered the drug more than 1,200 times.

The New Orleans Health Department and public library will host their last opioid overdose prevention training Tuesday in the main library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Charities will host their first meeting in the “You are not alone” series Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Parish Center.

