New Orleans team trying to reduce unconscious bias

"We all have biases, and so the objective is to make people aware, not only police officers, but everybody," one of the researchers said.

NEW ORLEANS — A local team is hoping to erase bias one person at time. They’ve been at it for years. But now their training program is getting more attention across the U.S.

Before the video of George Floyd’s death went viral and before there were protests for change, LSU Health criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf and actor-producer Ameer Baraka were in the community working on changing bias.

"We really started 12 years ago in the Booker T. Washington projects, and we worked with kids on changing their underlying attitudes and values," said Dr. Peter Scharf, an LSUHSC Professor of Public Health.

Dr. Sharf and Ameer Baraka teamed up to form End UnconsciousBias.org and RacialBias.org. Ameer served time as a teen for crime before he taught himself to read and turned his life around. Three years ago, they began training seminars with Gretna Police.

"We all have biases, and so the objective is to make people aware, not only police officers, but everybody, people that are in the workforce, kids into high schools, people that are in jail," said Ameer Baraka.

"We start out talking about our biases. We don’t talk about their biases. "We also tell them you’ve got the toughest job in the world, and we want them to be successful in becoming more effective as police officers," said Dr. Scharf.

Just recently, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson had the team come put on a pilot seminar for some of his supervisors.

"They say they enjoyed it because it makes you take a look at yourself," said Superintendent Ferguson. "This is beyond law enforcement. This is about an individual, and individuals and this is not about any specific race, creed, color, gender, any of that. This is about an individual and their personal biases."

Because of the current protests, their seminars are getting more requests. Groups like the Plaquemines Police, Gretna city workers, and the Aurora, Colorado Police. And they will be part of TV coverage from an international network.

"Well they start like this," Dr. Scharf said of how the attendees fold their arms across their chests. "'What are you guys going to teach us?' Right? And then five minutes later after Ameer starts off, they’re in dialogue."

"Within an hour or so you’re unfolding your arms and there’s a real conversation," said Ferguson.

"People have bias against Jews, transgender people, the handicapped, Black people, whites, police. We have to come to a point where we end these biases," said Baraka.

The pair start with changing attitudes, with a goal of changing future behavior.

For more on this program, click here

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.