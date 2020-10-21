City to provide drive-thru flu shots at Audubon Zoo Monday

The shots are free for residents 6 months of age or older.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will be providing 1,000 free flu shots to people who drive, walk or bike to Audubon Zoo on Monday, October 26.

The shots will be provided to residents over the age of six months and no identification or health insurance is needed.

The shots will be administered between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

City officials are trying to make sure the flu season does not become busy, putting additional burden on a health care system already dealing with the coronavirus.

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said an active flu season will be a burden on healthcare systems during the COVID pandemic.

“There is a growing concern among public health officials that flu season could further strain our already stretched hospital and healthcare resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Avegno said. “That’s why it is especially important this year for all New Orleanians to get their flu shot. With this event, along with many more to come, we’re making it as easy as possible to access the free flu vaccine.”

The city's Homeland Security Director, Collin Arnold, said the drive-thru vaccination process - along with others to come - will help serve as a dry run for a possible similar process when a COVID vaccine becomes available.

This event is happening in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Audubon Zoo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.