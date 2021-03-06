New state program created to help pregnant women struggling with opioid addiction

“Being in jail, pregnant with her was the hardest time I’ve ever had to do and on top of being pregnant I was missing the whole first year of my son’s life.”

BOGALUSA, La. — When Destyn Freeman of Bogalusa looks at her 9-month-old daughter, she hopes for a future, unlike her past.

“I hope she never has to go through the same things that I went through,” said Freeman during a doctor’s visit for her daughter.

Part of what Freeman went through is opioid addiction.

“I was like 15 when I started popping pills,” said Freeman.

Heroin was eventually added to the mix. While Freeman says she wasn’t abusing opioids during her three pregnancies, seven months in jail last year, because of drugs, was a turning point.

“Being in jail, pregnant with her was the hardest time I’ve ever had to do and on top of being pregnant I was missing the whole first year of my son’s life,” said Freeman.

Struggles like that are what a pilot program at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa is trying to prevent. Paid for through the state health department, the NOWS Program is designed to provide treatment and intervention for pregnant women struggling with opioid addiction.

“Opioids affect the mom, but they also affect the baby. They pass through to the baby and then the baby is born with an addiction,” said Dr. Katie Queen, a pediatrician who cares for Freeman’s daughter.

Dr. Queen says that can lead to a lifetime of health problems, making the program a lifesaver.

“We don’t know what it’s like to walk in those shoes, but we know what it takes to get through it,” said Dr. Queen.

According to the CDC, from 1999 to 2014, four times as many infants were born with withdrawals from opioids they were exposed to while in the womb. Dr. Ronak Shah, an OBGYN at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, says it’s become an epidemic in Washington Parish, leading to bigger problems.

“There’s a stigma associated with opioid addiction specifically. We do know when moms are using some of these substances, they’re less likely to reach out and get medical care,” said Dr. Shah.

Queen says medical care starts with building trust.

“We want to build a relationship with these patients so that they don’t feel like they have to hide from us,” said Dr. Queen.

That relationship is something Freeman says is worth it and only need to look at her daughter for assurance

“There’s always somebody out there that wants to help you,” said Freeman.