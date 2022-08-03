Ochsner announces upcoming blood drives in the Greater New Orleans area

Ochsner says they are experiencing a critical shortage of platelets and Type O red blood cells.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of August.

All blood types are accepted, but Ochsner says they are experiencing a significant shortage of platelets and Type O blood cells.

Blood donations go directly to Ochsner's blood bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals. In addition, Ochsner Blood Bank participates in blood-resource sharing with other local community hospitals.

Healthy blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks in order to maintain an adequate blood inventory.

Blood donors must:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.

Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.

Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.

Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.

Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.