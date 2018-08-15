It was way back when a familiar face at WWL-TV was in high school.

Dave Nussbaum was running cross country. He could run a 10K, which is the length of the Crescent City Classic, in less than 30 minutes.

In the middle of him running a race one day, something felt terribly wrong.

“As I came toward the finish line of the 5k race all I can remember is just everything being blurry. I couldn't see anything and I didn't know I was doing this but I was finishing the race. I was kind of doing a serpentine into the finish line and then collapsed as soon as I crossed the race,” WWL-TV Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum said.

Had he not gotten medical attention right away, a heat stroke, like the one he experienced, could have been fatal.

“I was severely dehydrated,” Nussbaum remembers.

His mother, a nurse, figured out why.

“For me, my allergies were a lot worse up there,” he said.

Nussbaum was in Pittsburg. He suffers from hay fever and had taken Sudafed for the symptoms; runny nose and congestion.

Like many others, he didn’t know that there are many over-the-counter and prescription drugs that make you more susceptible to heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“It's an emergency, it's a 911 emergency. If it's going to dry up your nose, it could also prohibit sweating,” Dr. Jim Diaz, of the LSU School of Public Health.

Dr. Diaz has a long list of medications that do this including, antihistamines like Benadryl, diarrhea medications, a certain class of anti-depressants and anti-psychotics, beta blockers for your heart and asthma and ADHD drugs, often taken by children.

“Right now, we're getting ready to start, you know, Summertime preseason football practice. It's of very concern,” Dr. Diaz said.

For Nussbaum, up north, it was about 80 degrees at the time, but in New Orleans, it can easily be 20 degrees hotter. Dr. Diaz said people need to first pre-hydrate.

“So even before practice, kids need to be start loading up on water, sports drinks containing electrolytes, never sodas, never caffeinated drinks,” he said.

Then continue to rehydrate during practice and games. It took Nussbaum an entire 24 hours to feel better. He stopped taking Sudafed on race days.

“It's one of those things you don't think about . That medicine can actually play a significant role in your performance, while you feel better initially it will hurt you in the long run,” he said.

Meg Farris can be reached at mfarris@wwltv.com.

