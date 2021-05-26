Program helps overweight children form healthy habits to lose weight and keep it off

Dr. Staiano said not getting ahead of weight problems at a young age, can lead to a lifetime of health problems.

NEW ORLEANS — Families in this area now have an opportunity to join a program geared to help children who are overweight.

A mother said the program is changing the way they grocery shop, cook and eat, as well as opening new doors for her teenage son.

When Collin Jackson was younger, he joined a family program at Pennington Biomedical Research Center that focused on weight and a lifetime of healthful choices.

“He loved it. We went. He made new friends and it ended up being fun, Yet it was geared towards a healthy lifestyle change, not only for him but the family,” said Clarencia Grimes, Collin’s mother.

Today at 13 years of age, it shows.

“I never really noticed I was getting like taller and skinnier, until it was like pointed out to me, and then I looked in the mirror and I was like, “Oh, I am getting kind of skinnier,’” said Collin Jackson.

“We know that weight is a family issue, and that everyone needs to come on board to develop healthy habits,” said Dr. Amanda Staiano, an Associate Professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center and a

Developmental Psychologist who specializes in childhood obesity.

Dr. Staiano said not getting ahead of weight problems at a young age, can lead to a lifetime of health problems. They range from:

Heart disease

Type 2 diabetes

Cancer

Shortened lifespan

Trouble sleeping/ trouble breathing

School performance

Stigma

Bully/Cyberbully

Self-esteem

Depression

Anxiety

Suicide thoughts

So she is looking for 300 children in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas to join the Team Up program.

“We know that this is really what it takes to help families to lose weight and to develop healthy habits, is to meet with their doctor, and to meet with a dietician regularly, to get the support and information that they need,” said Dr. Staiano.

Team Up is for six to 15 year-olds through some of Ochsner's pediatrician clinics, but geared to full family participation.

Grimes said one of the things she learned from the program is that everyone has to be on the same menu, no matter what their weight. “If you don't cook it for one, don't cook it for anybody, and if you don't buy it for one, don't buy it for anybody,”

“It just felt good. It was like I didn't feel singled out,” Jackson said about the family eating the same meals.

Now Collin feels like he can persevere and accomplish anything, even with asthma. He is running and winning track events while laying the foundation for health and longevity.

There is a $200 compensation for those in the study.

Children will be randomly assigned to one of the 12-month programs. To qualify, children must be 6-15 and have obesity. The participants must also be current patients at one of the following locations:

Baton Rouge Area:

Red Stick Pediatrics

The Baton Rouge Clinic – AMC (Pediatrics)

The Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatrics at Industriplex

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health:

Pediatrics at Perkins

Pediatrics at Denham Springs

Pediatrics at Goodwood

Pediatric Academic Clinic

Pediatrics at O’Donovan

Pediatrics at Prairieville

Pediatrics at South Burnside (Gonzales)

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Livingston

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group North Point (Greenwell Springs)

Our Lady of the Lake North Pediatric Clinic

Our Lady of the Angels (Bogalusa)

Greater New Orleans Area:

Ochsner Health Center – Lapalco (Westside Pediatrics and Family Medicine)

Kenner Community Health Center (Access Health Louisiana)

St. Bernard Community Health Center (Access Health Louisiana)

For more information about the study or to see if your child is eligible, go to JoinTeamUp.org or call (225) 763-3194.