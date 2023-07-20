Dr. says they're seeing more aggressive prostate cancer in men

“Men are reluctant consumers of health care. Men are deniers. 'Nobody's going to touch me down there syndrome.'

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer is hoping to get the attention of men, about an important, and simple test that could be lifesaving. So, he's sharing his personal story and hopes men will take advantage of a free testing event.

‘“Miss you a lot, Frank. Get well. Look forward to having long chats with you at work,’” Sgt. Frank Robertson reads a card from a coworker.

Members of the NOPD dropped off a gift basket to their coworker Sgt. Frank Robertson, to let him know they missed him. He is out on leave after having surgery in March to remove his prostate. He remembers the day he was told it was cancer. He was only 49.

“It was a bombshell for me. I was literally numb. I sat there for at least four minutes and could not utter a word. I drove around the city in circles for at least an hour,” said Robertson.

At, first he wanted to be private about it, but now he realizes his story could save lives.

“I think that I need to start sharing this with other people, other men, especially men of color, African-American men,” he said.

“Men are reluctant consumers of health care. Men are deniers. 'Nobody's going to touch me down there syndrome.' So, I think it's very important to educate our men about the prostate, said Dr. Raju Thomas, Tulane Chief of Urology.

Dr. Thomas performed Frank's surgery, and he says men are not getting their annual PSA blood test, especially since the pandemic.

“It's more aggressive. It is more higher-end stage, usually beyond the prostate, and they come to us later. No question about it, that today we are seeing more aggressive than we did five, 10 years ago around the country, and especially where there is African-American population majority like we have in New Orleans,” said Dr. Thomas.

Frank had never had a simple PSA blood test before his diagnosis. And now all men are encouraged to go to get a free blood test for prostate cancer at a community event. It will be at the Abundant Life Tabernacle on Franklin Avenue on July 29. Family history, obesity, and a diet high in animal fats, put men at higher risk.

“At the end of the day, early diagnosis is the key because then we can beat it. Otherwise, the cancer will beat you. You don't want that,” said Dr. Thomas.

Frank is headed back to the force next month.

“As of June 29, Meg, my PSA level was zero. I have no cancer anywhere. Thank God for that,” said Robertson.