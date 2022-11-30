Recipe: Breakfast Turkey Burger

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
Servings........................................................................................................ 3
Total Time.................................................................................................. 25
Level of Difficult..................................................................................... Easy
Type of Recipe................................................................................ Breakfast
Ingredients
Lean Ground Turkey.............................................................................. 300g
Mixed Herbs of Choice....................................................................... 1 Tbsp
Coconut Oil......................................................................................... 1 Tbsp
Large Ripe Avocado..................................................................................... 1
Lime, juiced.................................................................................................. 1
Eggs.............................................................................................................. 3
Arugula....................................................................................... To serve on
Salt and Pepper................................................................................ To taste
Instructions:
Season the ground turkey with herbs and salt and pepper, then form three burgers. Heat ½ of the coconut oil in a pan and cook the burgers for about 10 minutes turning halfway, until browned and cooked throughout.
In the meantime, prepare the avocado mash. Remove the pit and scoop out the avocado flesh into a bowl. Mash it with a fork and mix it with the lime juice.
Lastly, fry up the eggs using the remaining coconut oil.
Stack it all up by adding mashed avocado on top of the burger and then the fried egg. Serve on a bed of salad leaves.
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 310
Protein: 32g
Carbs: 5g
Fat: 18g