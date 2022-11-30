Recipe: Breakfast Turkey Burger

A healthy morning treat.

Servings........................................................................................................ 3

Total Time.................................................................................................. 25

Level of Difficult..................................................................................... Easy

Type of Recipe................................................................................ Breakfast

Ingredients

Lean Ground Turkey.............................................................................. 300g

Mixed Herbs of Choice....................................................................... 1 Tbsp

Coconut Oil......................................................................................... 1 Tbsp

Large Ripe Avocado..................................................................................... 1

Lime, juiced.................................................................................................. 1

Eggs.............................................................................................................. 3

Arugula....................................................................................... To serve on

Salt and Pepper................................................................................ To taste

Instructions:

Season the ground turkey with herbs and salt and pepper, then form three burgers. Heat ½ of the coconut oil in a pan and cook the burgers for about 10 minutes turning halfway, until browned and cooked throughout.

In the meantime, prepare the avocado mash. Remove the pit and scoop out the avocado flesh into a bowl. Mash it with a fork and mix it with the lime juice.

Lastly, fry up the eggs using the remaining coconut oil.

Stack it all up by adding mashed avocado on top of the burger and then the fried egg. Serve on a bed of salad leaves.

Macros per single serving: