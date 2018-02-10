NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is one of the most dangerous states to ride a bicycle, according to a new study by the Wall Street Journal.

According to an Advocate report, the Wall Street Journal ranked Louisiana as No. 2, just behind Florida in bicyclist deaths. The same analysis named New Orleans as the sixth most dangerous metro area to ride a bike.

"It is pretty consistent with the stuff we have been reading for years," Bike Baton Rouge president Doug Moore told the Advocate.

The latest study follows similar reports in 2015 by the Center for Disease Control that ranked Louisiana No. 3 behind Florida and Delaware.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports that 93 people died in bicycle accidents since 2015. The agency says 11 people each died in Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes. Another eight died in Lafayette Parish.

Bicyclists say part of the problem is with drivers not respecting bikes on the roadways.

Click here to read more on The Advocate's website.

© 2018 WWL