Republicans, democrats have until the end of the week to compromise on new relief bill

Sen. Cassidy says republicans won’t agree to aid for cities and states unless democrats agree to coronavirus lawsuit protections for businesses and other entities.

NEW ORLEANS — Congress has to the end of the week to pass a new Coronavirus rescue package before lawmakers adjourn for the Christmas break.

The $908 billion relief plan is now split into two bills.

The first proposal would include about $300 per week in bonus federal unemployment payments.

It would also put aside about $300 billion for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic including restaurants and entertainment venues and extend a freeze on evictions for people who can’t pay their rent.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

“The bill is targeted, direct assistance to those Americans who are struggling either as business owners, as employees, people laid off, teachers, students, etc.,” Cassidy said.

The second bill would set aside $160 billion in aid for cash-strapped cities and states.

New Orleans is seeking additional federal aid to help offset steep budget cuts next year. Cuts that just got deeper after voters turned down three property tax proposals.

“Going into the budget, we knew we had to cut over $100 million from the budget so it’s already extremely lean,” City Communications Director Beau Tidwell said. “Layoffs are going to be a last resort, but they are absolutely on the table.”

Sen. Cassidy says republicans won’t agree to aid for cities and states unless democrats agree to coronavirus lawsuit protections for businesses and other entities.

“We’re not going to have state and local (aid) unless we have liability protection,” Cassidy said. “We won’t have liability protections unless we have state and local. They’re going to travel as a package.”

Sen. Cassidy admits with time running out, a compromise on liability protection is still a works in progress.

The Coronavirus rescue package will likely be tucked into an end of the year spending bill.

Lawmakers must vote on that measure before the end of the year.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.