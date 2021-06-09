How to stay safe when using a generator

As many depend on generators to provide power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there are some things to know to stay safe.

As residents try to recover after Hurricane Ida decimated communities, many may be depending on generators for power. But there are some safety concerns State Fire Marshal Butch Browning wants people to be aware of.

When using a portable generator to power appliances or portions of a home, there are some best practices to remember:

Keep them 20 feet away from homes, pointing downwind

Keep them away from door, window and vent openings

Give them a 20-minute cool-down period before refilling with fuel

Have a working carbon monoxide detector in the home

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, and Browning said there have already been five deaths caused by carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of the storm.

"We know that carbon monoxide gases are deadly — can't smell them, can't see them. They put you into a deep, deep sleep, and many people don't wake up," Browning said.

Browning said there is also a misconception that professionally installed in-home generators that are permanently mounted don't need attention, but that's not the case.

"We're finding numerous carbon monoxide alarms where these generators — because they're running for such a long time — you may have carbon monoxide vapors seeping into your home," Browning said.

Browning offered these tips for residents with in-home generators:

Turn it off twice a day and open the doors and windows to vent the home.

Have a working carbon monoxide alarm and shut the generator off if the alarm goes off.

Find the generator's manufacturer specifications, and get an expert to ensure it was properly installed.