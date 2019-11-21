NEW ORLEANS —

More than 30 types of premade salad bowls are being recalled in Louisiana and other states over fears that the lettuce could be contaminated with E. Coli, the USDA said.

The 35 salad products produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 by Missa Bay, LLC in New Jersey were recalled Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 75,233 pounds of salad, including many with meat or poultry, were included in the recall.

Products subject to the recall can be found on this spreadsheet.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, with some illnesses lasting longer or with more severe symptoms.

All products included in the recall are past their expiration date, but the USDA said they were concerned some people might still be keeping them in their fridges.

Any product included in the recall should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.