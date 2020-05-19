This world pandemic has something in common with natural disasters. Like with hurricanes, wildfires and earthquakes, the scammers come out, ready to victimize you. And that’s what’s happening now. Here's what to watch out for.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, many of you suffered twice, first from the flood, then fraud, with scammers preying on you and your rebuilding money. The Katrina task force that started in 2005 is now the National Center for Disaster Fraud. And today the NCDF is busy with calls from across the U.S, this time from victims of COVID-19 scammers. Already 11,000 calls have come in.

"We’ve forwarded over 5,700 COVID-19 fraud allegations to varying agencies for investigation," said Brandon Fremin, the NCDF Executive Director.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, Brandon Fremin, is the Executive Director of the NCDF. The call center is on the LSU campus. Trained and supervised students take your calls 24 hours a day and send them to law enforcement.

"Each of our analysts are federal agents. The analyst then takes a look at the complaint to determine viability," he explained.

Here’s what’s coming into the hotline:

- Industrial and commercial scale hoarding and price gouging. Think about those things in tremendous demand like masks gowns face shields, gloves.

- Consumer hoarding and price gouging and online product fraud.

- E-mail or call phishing scams, social media scams, phony charities, fake testing kits, anything to get your money.

"It’s pretty simple. When relief money hits the streets, the fraudsters go to work. The federal government won’t call you and ask you for your bank account," said Fremin.

Sometimes it’s hard to catch the bad actors. They may hide overseas behind a keyboard. Fraud takes time to investigate, but no case is too small to report. Sometimes one criminal operates in many places and the NCDF database may allow agents to connect patterns.

"Because if we don’t get the reports, there’s no hope of us catching the criminal."

And they are criminals who want to target when you're most vulnerable.

If you want to report fraud call 866-720-5721 or here is a link to the fraud form: