Seminar aims to break the stigma around breast feeding

Several health care experts will be there to answer your breastfeeding questions.

NEW ORLEANS — African-American mothers are sharing their stories of successful breastfeeding, in hopes of educating other new mothers about its benefits.

“It was taboo to some people, however I was just doing what was best for my baby,” said Portia Williams, a registered nurse and an international board-certified lactation consultant, who breastfed her child until he was 4-years old.

For generations, some African-American mothers say they were not steered towards the life-long benefits of breastfeeding their babies. Formula was considered to be an easier choice.

Now, a group of health care providers will answer questions in a free virtual seminar.

It's especially geared towards minority women as part of "I am New Orleans," a year-long, community program to help children.

Portia Williams' son is studying the saxophone at NOCCA, but 15 years ago when he was a preemie in the NICU during the dreadful aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, one expert's advice drowned out all the voices telling her to give him formula.

“No, you have what's best for your baby. Your milk is liquid gold,” Williams was told by a breastfeeding counselor.

That inspired her to become an international, board-certified lactation consultant.

“I had never seen a woman breastfeed in my life until I was at work, so that 27 years of watching my family feed with formula, shaped my thought,” Williams said.

Ashley Hill Hamilton became a consultant too.

“I'm the first person to breastfeed in my family for four generations, so I didn't have the support of anyone,” Hamilton said about her first child.

At 15-months-old, she is still breastfeeding her second child, her son Hill.

“She's broken a generational curse of feeding your babies a different way. We have to remember that at one point, breastfeeding was stigmatized. Poor women breastfed or uneducated. Career women didn't breastfeed,” Williams said.

Pediatrician Dr. Veronica Lewis says the benefits are numerous. Antibodies are passed to the baby to fight infections, so are important nutrients from your diet. That's why it is very important for mothers to take in Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil supplements or cold water fish such as salmon. They are essential for the baby's brain development. And breastfeeding lowers the child's risk of obesity.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages breastfeeding at least through one year of age 12, however a mother can breastfeed beyond that,” said Dr. Veronica Lewis of Krewe of Kids Pediatrics in Gentilly.

And there are benefits for the mother's health as well.

“Breast cancer, there's a decreased risk after breastfeeding, heart disease, high blood pressure,” Dr. Lewis noted.

Casey McGee is a new mom and a career woman.

“It was just something instinctively I knew I was going to do. I knew the benefits were both health-wise for him, as well as you save money. Formula's expensive,” said Casey Ferrand McGee, whose son Birk is 3-and-a-half months old.

Casey loves the bond breastfeeding has created with baby Birk. She's learned to schedule times to pump which also lets her husband feed him too. She joined Portia's support group NOLA Baby Café. It's for all family members. They even share ideas about celebrating New Orleans’ festival and Mardi Gras culture while keeping your baby healthy.

“I went to a couple of happy hours, but I would always make sure I pumped right before I go, because I want to make sure I get that good batch out,” explained McGee, since she knows alcohol can be passed through breast milk to the baby.

And all these mother's hope that their example and knowledge will show others, with support, they can do it too.