Respiratory virus vaccine study open to New Orleans area seniors

You just have to be 60 or older, and in general good health, and you can't have had another vaccine of any type in the last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Because of all the measures taken to prevent COVID in the last two years, medical experts say babies and toddlers did not develop immunity to a different respiratory virus called RSV.

And that caused the numbers to skyrocket from one percent positivity in 2020, to 40 percent in 2021. And that virus is also of concern to an older group of people.

You could be among the first join a study of a vaccine being tested in the greater New Orleans area.



It was just last summer when the New Orleans area had an epidemic of RSV, a highly contagious respiratory virus that can feel like a cold to many, but can be dangerous, even deadly to the very young, and also to old people.

“I saw a number of older adults that had grandchildren, had been exposed, that tested positive, and it is typically something that we see more in younger kids,” said Dr. Patrick Dennis, study principal investigator at Delricht Research.

There is no treatment for RSV, just supportive care for the symptoms.

“When people get obviously, get into some sort of respiratory distress, that's when they need to seek medical attention at the hospital,” said Dr. Dennis.

Moderna is now in a phase III clinical trial to test a vaccine to prevent RSV in seniors.

“I think studies are very important for us everyday people, because without us, you would not know if your medicines are working, and this one's going to help babies and older people,” said Sandy Mitchell, a study participant.

At 73, she has great grandchildren, and cares for elderly people in their homes.

“I like helping them and just to see a smile come on their face when you do anything for them. It just, my heart goes out to these people,” said Mitchell.

She wants to make sure she never passes any viruses to them, especially since this one can cause pneumonia. So she joined the study at Delricht Research. She already got her injection. but will not know if it is the real one or a placebo until the study ends.

It's a two year study and it's easy to qualify. You just have to be 60 or older, and in general good health, and you can't have had another vaccine of any type in the last month. You're going to get all your doctor visits free and you're going to get paid $1,850 for the study.

Moderna plans to sign up 30,000 people across the U.S. for the study. Sandy is one of the first in that number.