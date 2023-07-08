St. Tammany issues boil advisory for Meadow Lake Water System

An electrical issue has caused pressure to drop at a well in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday.

Parish officials have announced the Meadow Lake Water System is under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. This is the second boil advisory due to an electrical issue since July 29.

This advisory comes from what local government tweeted was an "abundance of caution and in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Call the Department of Utilities at (985) 276-6400 with further questions.

Over the weekend, St. Tammany Parish issued a burn ban due to ongoing excessive heat and drought. That was followed up by a statewide ban issued on Monday.