St. Tammany Parish receives more Narcan kits to give to residents

Each kit has two doses of 4mg nasal spray.

NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish Government officials announced they have received more Narcan kits to give to residents for free.

“Narcan has saved lives in St. Tammany Parish,” said Parish President Mike Cooper. “I am proud of the hard work of our employees, who not only helped bring our tax dollars back to St. Tammany but for ensuring that these critical opioid overdose treatments are readily available to potentially save the lives of our neighbors and loved ones.”

The kits will be given to the Fire Districts, the Coroner’s Office, and any citizen free of charge.

You can visit any Florida Parishes Human Services Authority location to get a kit.