'Procedure for diabetes' being tested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Doctors in New Orleans are testing a procedure they call “procedure for diabetes.”

It's something they believed until recently, was unheard of.

Now local people with diabetes will have the chance to be among the first in the U.S. to join the clinical trial.

Thirty years ago, gastric bypass surgery was popular for weight loss. The stomach was made smaller, then connected to a lower part of the small intestines. So food would no longer go through the duodenum. That's the first foot of the small intestines. Then something unexpected emerged.

“They started to notice that within a week of gastric bypass, people were normalizing their sugars. This is from 1992. What is not known yet, is how this is happening,” said Dr. Carlos Galvani, Chief of the Division of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at Tulane.

The duodenum seemingly is an important part of metabolism, affecting diabetes significantly.

“As the food goes down, the gut, other signals, go to the pancreas to say, ‘Hey, food is coming in. You need to make more insulin.’ And that signaling doesn't work very well,” explained Dr. Vivian Fonseca, Chief of Endocrinology and Assistant Dean for Clinical Research at Tulane.

So doctors at Tulane are now the first in the country to test a new procedure to see if it will help type 2 diabetics on insulin control their blood sugar.

“This is a procedure done as an outpatient, with endoscopies, and some people don't even use general anesthesia for it. So it is a breakthrough discovery,” Dr. Galvani said.

Dr. Galvani threads a tube down the throat, through the stomach, into the duodenum. Then a balloon heats up the lining. The ablation causes resurfacing, or a regeneration of the lining of that first part of the small intestines. That appears to be decreasing insulin resistance. It takes about 45 minutes.

“In animal studies, that works. There are a few people that have had this procedure in other countries where it has worked. A1C is lowered. Glucose is lowered. There's a little bit of weight loss,” said Dr. Fonseca, who explained that the weight loss is not as much with bariatric surgery.

As part of this free clinical trial going on, Tulane performed this Revita procedure already on two diabetes patients. Other U.S. study sites will open soon.

“And now for the first time, we are doing it in people with advanced disease, people that are already taking insulin,” said Dr. Fonseca.

If the study proves this works, it would be life-changing for diabetics to no longer need insulin.

The study is looking for people with type 2 diabetes who use insulin. Patients chosen will get the free procedure. Call Tulane clinical trials division at 504-988-0200 to see if you qualify.

Eligible participants receive all study-related health assessments at no cost. To learn more about the REVITA T2Di study and enrollment eligibility, visit revitastudy.com.