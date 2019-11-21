NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas lead the nation in flu activity, according to a Walgreen's survey that ended last week.

Lafayette topped the list, but New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Biloxi all ranked in the top six areas in the United States with the highest incidence of flu, the Walgreens Flu Index reports.

The survey uses national retail prescription data for antiviral medicine used to treat the flu at Walgreens stores.

As of Nov. 9, the Center for Disease Control that Louisiana was the only state in the country reporting high "influenza-life illness" activity.

Last month, doctors were still trying to determine why more cases of flu were reported in Louisiana which typically sees its peak flu season between Christmas and Mardi Gras.

Top 10 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) with Flu Activity (11/16/2019)

Lafayette, La. Las Vegas, Nev. Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss. New Orleans, La. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Baton Rouge, La. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash. Houston, Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

Top 10 States/Territories with Flu Activity (11/16/2019)

Nevada Louisiana Texas Mississippi New Mexico Florida Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Nebraska

