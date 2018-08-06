NEW ORLEANS -- Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is the second high profile celebrity who has taken his life this week.

Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment Tuesday from an apparent suicide, bringing to light the need for medical treatment for the many types of mental health conditions.

People who got help after suicidal tendencies and are now living productive lives hope they can encourage others to do the same.

Jessie Smith, III, remembers the days before he was on medication and successfully treated to manage his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He would roam the streets with delusions.

"I had a towel wrapped around my head and there I was, 'I'm Moses. I'm Moses. I'm here to save you from the anti Christ," he remembered.

He didn't understand why he could not keep a job.

"Between 17 and 24, I had 40 jobs, 40 jobs I tried! I say, you know what, I'm going to step in front of this bus and I'm going to kill myself," he said.

Now with a productive job, home and life, he tells his story to a class of New Orleans Police Officers training in crisis intervention. They are on the front lines every day coming to the aid of people with mental illness behavioral problems.

"NOPD is responding to an average of 18 mental health calls a day," said Cecile Tebo, a Licensed Social Worker and Director of the NOPD Officer Assistance Program. "We're going to top out a little bit over 7,000 (mental health calls) probably by the end of the year."

At only 22-years of age, Rayna Sardegna has lost four friends to suicide. She too has a productive, successful life now while being treated, for what she says, is her brain feeling different.

"My default setting was 'sad,' and I didn't understand why, because I had nothing to be sad about. It was just I, it would be better if I wasn't here," Sardegna explained.

With her jobs, she also volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and wants the stigma gone so people can get treatment like they would for any other part of the body that needed it.

"All I can express to people is that there is nothing wrong with not being OK. There's nothing wrong with asking for help," Sardegna said.

If you or a loved one need help, here is a list of resources:

National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Louisiana Department of Health:

http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/3515

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1385&eventID=5469

Among the warning signs of suicide are:

Thinking or talking about suicide

Substance use or abuse

No sense of purpose or belonging

Anger

Feeling like there is no way out

Feeling there is nothing to live for, no hope or optimism

Withdrawal from family, friends, work, school, activities, hobbies

Anxiety (restlessness, irritability, agitation)

Recklessness (high risk-taking behavior)

Looking for ways to die (Internet searches for how to commit suicide, looking for guns, pills, etc.)

Statements about hopelessness, helplessness or worthlessness

Preoccupation with death

Dramatic changes in mood

Suddenly happier, calmer

Making arrangements; setting one’s affairs in order

Giving things away, such as prized possessions



