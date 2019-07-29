BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's first medical marijuana crop is finally undergoing testing for distribution, one of the final steps needed before distribution.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced Monday that LSU's subcontractor GB Sciences of Louisiana has delivered its first medical marijuana product to state regulators.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said a random sample was selected Monday for testing.

“Once testing is completed and the product passes for homogeneity, potency and is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution," Strain said.

Those tests will be conducted at the LDAF laboratory and results should be available within seven business days. If there are issues with the sample, testing could be extended.

Earlier this month, Southern University announced that its medical marijuana grower planted its first crop. The school estimates its medical marijuana could be in pharmacies by the fall.

Louisiana lawmakers only authorized the agriculture centers at Southern and LSU to grow medical marijuana, under a 2015 law.

Medicinal-grade pot isn't yet available to patients. Regulatory disagreements slowed getting the product to shelves, with LSU's grower GB Sciences estimating it could have its first batch available to patients this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.