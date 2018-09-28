NEW ORLEANS -- Last year's flu season was the worst in a decade. The CDC says it took the lives of 80,000 Americans. Saints owner Tom Benson was one of them.

And while doctors can't predict how bad this season will be, they do say the time is now to get your vaccine.

In Metairie Towers, dozens of residents are taking advantage of flu vaccine day in the lobby.

"I don't want to catch the flu. The flu, they can be bad sometime," said Emma Ball, 75.

"Well, I made it to 90, so I'd like to make it another 10 years," laughed David Tortorich.

This is one of the community outreach programs of Majoria Drugs. Last year, in the store and community, they gave 8,000 vaccines.

"They love it. They don't want to make an appointment and go sit in a doctor's office, and they get there and even though the nurse a lot of times will give it to them, they're backed up," said Majoria Pharmacist Al Spitale about the convenience of flu vaccine programs like this one.

And it's just in time. Flu season starts Monday and peaks around Mardi Gras. The vaccine is your best and only protection to prevent getting the flu, or if you do contract it, you'll get a milder case.

"People die from the flu every year. We have about, on average in this country, 200,000 hospitalizations each year, about 35,000 deaths each year and people can die at any age," explained Dr. Fred Lopez, and Infectious Disease Specialist at LSU Health Sciences Center.

One senior was glad to get her vaccine today, but every year half of Americans don't.

"Believe it or not, there's a lot of people who don't believe. I'm getting these shots every year. I don't know why, you know, it helps," said Elaine Castello, 79.

"I think that my generation is a little bit more into holistic techniques and medications right now," said Ashley Vicari, 25, who says getting a flu vaccine is not as important to her and her friends.

Too many people, especially the young, think the vaccine can give them the flu. It can not. It's a killed virus that just stimulates your immune system to make its own flu virus attack cells. And it can be thought of as holistic prevention.

"It's also not just a personal health issue. It's a public health issue. If you're around other people and you develop the flu, you're putting them at risk for developing complications from the flu," said Dr. Lopez.

It takes about two weeks to get maximum protection from the flu vaccine. Most health plans fully pay for the flu shot.

