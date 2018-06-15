NEW ORLEANS -- There is a free screening tomorrow morning for a silent condition that can be deadly.

Al Bene has experienced a lot in his 68 years. He was exposed to Agent Orange serving in the army in Vietnam. He and his childhood sweetheart married and raised four children as he worked off shore, but in 2011 two life-changing things happened.

"He turned 30, December third and he passed," Bene said through tears about his youngest son.

His son Phillip had leukemia.

Al also had a scan for a long time back problem, but doctors found something else hiding.

"If you’re not at a hospital and it ruptures, you ain't got a chance, because within minutes … you'll bleed to death," Bene recalled doctors telling him. "And that worried me the whole time."

Al had an abdominal aortic aneurysm. The large main artery that brings oxygen-rich blood to the entire lower body, had a bubble in it. He was lucky it was found.

"If it ruptures, our numbers are 50 percent of people don't make it to the hospital, and of the 50 percent that do make it to the hospital, 50 percent (of those) won't make it out of the hospital," explained Dr. David Kaplan, a Lakeview Regional Medical Center Vascular Surgeon, adding that of the only 25 percent who survive, patients can have brain damage.

Dr. Kaplan says people at high risk are smokers, those with cardiovascular disease and people who have a relative who have had an AAA already. When it enlarges to more than five centimeters, it can suddenly rupture.

"It usually comes on, people have back pain that comes on sort of acutely. A lot of people will ignore that thinking that it's just their regular back pain," Dr. Kaplan said.

But if found early, doctors can thread a catheter through a groin vessel and deploy a water tight stent. It's like scaffolding to take the pressure off of the weak spot. Al had that procedure in May, and now hopes people take advantage of Saturday's free screening.

"I would suggest to go have it done because … ultra sound, it's no needles. It's nothing. It's just like tickling your belly," Bene said.

The free screening is Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington.

Call 888-871-3801 for an appointment or you can show up. And it's best to go on an empty stomach.

For more on AAA Outreach, click here. Or visit their Facebook page here.

© 2018 WWL