NEW ORLEANS – More than 12,000 fireworks-related injuries are reported around the country each year, and almost half of those are reported on Independence Day.

If fireworks are legal where you live, local fire officials say you should follow these safety tips before lighting up:

Never use fireworks indoors. Only light fireworks on smooth, flat surfaces away from houses, dry leaves and flammable materials. Make sure spectators are a safe distance away.

Never aim or throw fireworks at another person. Never put your face or any other body part over fireworks.

Leave pieces of fireworks on the ground after an event. Some fireworks may still be ignited and can explode. Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Follow local firework laws. Louisiana law prohibits anyone from selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 15.

Firefighters say the best way to stay safe during the Fourth of July is to leave the fireworks to the experts and watch professional displays.

