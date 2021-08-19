Traveling nurses help fill staffing gap in hospitals riddled with covid

“There are definitely times, especially with the manager or charge nurse, you hear them stressing over trying to get staff,” said Jacobson.

NEW ORLEANS — As a nurse from South Mississippi, Abigail Jacobson, is getting familiar with new territory at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

“The hospital I worked at was smaller than here but the biggest one in the area,” said Jacobson.

Four years in nursing and wanting experience at a larger hospital, Jacobson became a travel nurse, landing at Ochsner back in February. It just happened to coincide with a pandemic and staffing shortages.

“There are definitely times, especially with the manager or charge nurse, you hear them stressing over trying to get staff,” said Jacobson.

Waking up at 5 a.m., Jacobson spends her 12 hour shifts in one of the hospital’s COVID ICUs, which has about 36 beds and stays full.

“I don’t think people realize how really sick people get and how quickly it happens,” said Jacobson. “You try to plan your day as best as you can but usually it ends up taking a hard-left turn somewhere.”

Jacobson is just one of the travel nurses hospitals like Ochsner are using to fill staffing shortages brought on by a surge of COVID patients.

“We’ve done our level best to get and keep staff,” said Medical Director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute Dr. Brian Moore.

Dr. Moore, who’s also a cancer surgeon at Ochsner, says because of the competitive marketplace, being able to attract travel nurses makes a difference. He and other doctors have even worked as nurses’ aides to help when needed.

“Empty trash cans, empty urinals, record vital signs in the computer, and just do some basic stuff so that they can really focus on taking care of the patients,” said Dr. Moore.

That’s exactly what Jacobson is focused on, but it doesn’t come without challenges.

“I definitely think the emotional part is the hardest part,” said Jacobson.

With the amount of personal care needed, she connects with COVID patients daily, trying to alleviate fears but also mindful of reality.

“I think it’s easy to ignore it until it’s part of you and then, whether it’s you or your family, it’s too late,” said Jacobson.