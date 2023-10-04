Tulane swimmer facing backlash after diving into flooded New Orleans street

After a water main ruptured near her Uptown home, Gabby Hebert said she woke up Sunday to find her street totally flooded.

NEW ORLEANS — A Tulane University swimmer is facing backlash on social media after a video showing her swimming through a flooded street in New Orleans went viral on Monday.

"We're on the swim team, so we're used to water," the Massachusetts native said. "We just thought it would be hilarious to swim in the street since the water was so deep. Things like this don't really happen back home, so we just thought it was a great opportunity to do something funny."

The video she took is causing a stir on social media. As of Tuesday morning, the video had been seen more than 2.6 million times on Twitter, with thousands of users chiming in.

"For the love of god if you have a choice, DO NOT PUT YOUR BODY IN FLOOD WATER," Erin Biba wrote.

"This is a great way to get sick, risk your life, etc. Hope the pixel was worth it," Ben Alonzo wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says standing flood waters can spread infectious diseases, contain chemical hazards, and can cause injuries. According to health.com, flood water can have high levels of bacteria, viruses, sewage, and parasites that can infect you if it gets in your mouth, eyes, or into a cut in the skin. The most significant risks of swallowing floodwater include ingesting bacteria, viruses, or parasites that cause gastrointestinal illnesses, but the water can also cause skin infections, Hepatitis, or Legionnaires Disease.

Hebert said she read the comments and thinks they're pretty funny.

"Just want to let everyone know I am alive and don't have any infections yet," she said Monday.