Turmeric Poached Egg

Healthy recipes by MaxWell Nutrition

NEW ORLEANS — Information

Servings........................................................................................................ 2

Total Time.................................................................................................. 10

Level of Difficult..................................................................................... Easy

Type of Recipe................................................................................ Low Carb

Ingredients

Pine Nuts............................................................................................... 2 Tsp

Fresh Spinach........................................................................................ 400 g

Tomatoes, halved................................................................................. 125 g

Olive Oil.............................................................................................. 1 Tbsp

White Wine Vinegar........................................................................... 1 Tbsp

Ground Turmeric.................................................................................. 1 Tsp

Eggs.............................................................................................................. 2

Instructions:

Heat a dry frying pan and toast the pine nuts for 2 minutes, then set aside.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a frying pan and stir fry the spinach and tomatoes for 2 minutes on medium heat until wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring a pot of water to the boil and add in the vinegar and turmeric. Turn the heat down so that the water no longer bubbles. Carefully break in the egg and poach for 3 minutes repeat with the second egg.

Divide the spinach over two bowls, top with the poached egg and sprinkle with toasted pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper. Break open the eggs just before serving.

Macros per single serving: