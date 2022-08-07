Two mothers — one pro-life, the other pro-choice — talk Louisiana abortion ban

Eyewitness News sat down with two moms, one who had an abortion and another who decided on adoption instead.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday, a district court judge in New Orleans transferred the Louisiana abortion case to a court in Baton Rouge. The temporary restraining order on a state trigger law banning abortions is now expired.

An abortion clinic in Shreveport and Students for Choice filed a lawsuit trying to stop the law from taking affect. They say the language of the law is too vague.

Judge Ethel Simms-Julien ruled that the lawsuit must be moved to East Baton Rouge Parish. That's in line with state law and legal precedent saying public officials must face a judge in the parish where they perform their duties.

As soon the judge made the change of the venue ruling, she lost any jurisdiction to extend the temporary restraining order keeping abortion rights in place. The New Orleans clinic closed after the ruling.

Kimberly Shultz was a freshman in high school when she got the news she was pregnant.

"I had just turned 15 when I learned that I was pregnant," Shultz said. "As scared as I was, as much as I didn't know how I could possibly have this baby… I was determined I was going to have and keep this baby."

Shultz initially planned to have an abortion, but says she decided to keep the baby.

"I tell my birth son, his name is is Matthew, he picked his family, because the second I picked up his parents album he kicked and kicked and kicked," she said.

She opted for adoption, saying, "I don't believe that abortion is the answer."

Friday, the court accepted Attorney General Jeff Landry's argument stating the hearing should not happen in New Orleans.

"In Louisiana we have over 35 pregnancy resource centers in the state ... working with our centers across the state, as well as adoption agencies across the state try to help women make parenting or adoption plans," a Louisiana Right to Life spokesperson said.

Fay Kimbrell was 17 when she learned she was pregnant.

"I was in high school and I was terrified," she said. "I chose to have an abortion."

Kimbrell said, at the time, she wasn't ready to bring a child into the world.

"I wanted to finish high school, I wanted to go away to college," she said. "After becoming a mother and realizing what it means to be a mother, I was even more secure in the choice that I made."

Now a mother of three, she worries for women who won't have the same choice she did.

"I do have two daughters, I never imagined that they would have fewer choices than I did 30 years ago," Kimbrell said.

Rep. Mandie Landry fears for women's lives.

"The nearest clinic performing abortions to Louisiana is Illinois which is about 700 miles away," she said. "We know that people who are pregnant don't want to be are going to do whatever they want to do the end the pregnancy, and that is the most dangerous part to me."