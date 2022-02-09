Urban League, Ochsner to host free health family festival later this month

The free event will be held on Sept. 17.

NEW ORLEANS — A first-of-its-kind health event and family festival is coming to New Orleans.

It's a collaboration to make a big change in Louisiana being at the bottom of the list when it comes to many different illnesses.

A local doctor says sadly too many patients come in when an illness is advanced.

For instance, if you catch, treat, and control pre-diabetes, you are less likely to become a patient with kidney failure or leg amputation.

This event is a way to make a change while having fun.

Head Start teacher Kimberly Green found out 20 years ago she inherited a family trait, high blood pressure, but what's making the difference is she now has regular health care exams with a doctor she trusts.

“Being involved with my primary care doctor is the best thing because without her, it's like I would not know how to manage my blood pressure,” said Green, a teacher with the Urban League Clarence Barney Head Start program.

She says too often she sees people in her community avoid any sort of health care.

“A lot of people don't go to the hospital. They make sure they try to do home remedies, things like that,” said Green.

“We've got to, as a community, put ourselves first. We've got to focus on what it takes to prioritize health, and wellness for ourselves, and for our families,” said Judy Reese Morse, President and CEO of the Urban League New Orleans.

So the Urban League has teamed up with Ochsner, and other organizations, to put on the first-ever, big health event. It will be a free family festival at the Convention Center on Saturday, September 17. There will be cooking classes, children's events, free screenings, health talks, trainers, massages, a dance competition, music, and drones and robots will be demonstrated. You can also find out about jobs available in health care, and how to grow your business with healthcare providers

“When our health is not what it should be, we're not able to do the other things, like keep our jobs, and start our businesses, do the things that our community wants to do and works hard to do,” said Morse.

Doctors say this event is critical. Lack of access, insurance, and trust in the health care system, is hurting minority communities.

“Well, unfortunately in Louisiana, we have the worst health outcomes of any other state in the country. We rank fiftieth,” said Internal Medicine Physician, Dr.

Yvens Laborde, the Medical Director of Global Health and Public Health at Ochsner.

During the pandemic, the differences in health became noticeable, as a high number of African-American's lost their lives. It's also evident in cancer, and diabetes outcomes.

“And a tremendous part of that is, people do not get diagnosed early enough. They don't' get screened enough, early enough. So, by the time they present, their disease is already significantly advanced,” said Dr. Laborde.

WWL-TV is one of the partners in this big free event, and the Urban League is expecting 1,000 people to go.

The Pelicans and Saints are also sponsors. So, a couple of players and the cheer squads will be there too.