Vaccine Card Assistance available Friday at Tremé Center

NEW ORLEANS — If you need your vaccine card replaced or help with the LA Wallet app then you can head over to the Tremé Center, 900 N. Villere Street New Orleans,Louisiana for Vaccine Card Assistance Day on Friday.

The event started at 9 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

The New Orleans Health Department, volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps, and NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps will assist residents with COVID-19 vaccine card issues.

They will help with replacing lost CDC cards for people that were fully vaccinated in the state. Those individuals just need to show a form of written identification to verify their identity such as government ID, passport, or employer-based photo ID.

There will also be volunteers available to help with LA Wallet set-up on a mobile device for individuals fully vaccinated in Louisiana.

Another thing they will help with is adding records to the Louisiana Immunization record (LINKS) if a person was vaccinated in another state. These people must have their CDC card or that state's immunization documents.

If a New Orleans resident received their vaccine in another state and they don't have written documentation, the resident must contact the healthcare provider or state local health department where they received the vaccine.

The vaccine mandate begins on Monday.

JOB1, New Orleans Tourism and the Cultural Fund will be supporting bars, restaurants, and venues with COVID-19 compliance personnel. The temporary job will start at $15 an hour.

Job seekers can preregister at JOB1NOLA.eventbrite.com. and employers can contact CSRS at Sheldon.Perkins@CSRinc.com to receive help.