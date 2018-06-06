NEW ORLEANS -- Toolbox Genomics says it has a simple genetic test that can give you a diet plan that is personalized just for you.

Dr. Erika Gray says a simple cheek swab changed her health.

"I found out that I'm a slow caffeine metabolizer, and so I love my coffee and I would sometimes have two, maybe even three, cups of coffee in a day. And because of this information, I have now cut that back to one cup a day" said Dr. Gray, who is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of ToolBox Genomics and works as a pharmacist at a Level I trauma center in both the inpatient pharmacy and emergency room.

She now feels and sleeps better. Toolbox Genomics is a company that looks at your genes and then directs you to the best food, exercise and supplements for your personal healthy. The company states that the tests can support your body's way to lose weight and exercise, and that it can help athletes train and perform better.

Dr. Gray says seeing her genetic profile helped reverse endometriosis and avoid more surgery.

"I reduced my carbohydrate intake. I reduced my sugars. I increased my olive oil and I also started taking a lot of antioxidants, things like curcumin, which are very beneficial, vitamin C as well as other B vitamins," said Dr. Gray.

"It's not false information. It's just one part of the puzzle. While you can use it to inform your dietary choices and your choices of exercise, I wouldn't just use that one piece of information," explained Dr. Melinda Sothern, a diet and exercise expert in the LSUHSC School of Public Health.

Dr. Sothern says since we have certain genes that are not expressed, or turned on, the test can't give you a 100 percent complete picture, so she recommends using this test along with your family's health history, your past diet experiences, with your doctor's advice.

"Information and knowledge is power. If you understand your genetic make up better, you can make better decisions," said Dr. Sothern.

The cost for the test kit is $157,

