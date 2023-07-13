Weightlifter from Lower Ninth Ward sets 9 records in powerlifting competition

“I don't think most people believe they can do this at our, well, my age, drug-free at all. I love doing this for children to look up to me. I love doing this."

NEW ORLEANS — It's the first time ever that the U.S. national powerlifting competition is going on in the New Orleans area.

As many as 400 weightlifters, from all over the country, are competing, but the athlete who is stealing the show, grew up in the Lower Ninth Ward. Thursday we watched him set records.

Gerald Green has been setting world records on the track as a sprinter. He's 42 and a Masters Olympian, but just two years ago, one of his twin daughters asked if she could help him put away his regular training weights. And that’s when he became inspired to try powerlifting.

“I don't think most people believe they can do this at our, well, my age, drug-free at all. I love doing this for children to look up to me. I love doing this for people my age, and say we can do it,” said Gerald Green, who now lives in Baton Rouge.



Thursday morning at the U.S. Powerlifting Association national competition, Gerald Green broke nine Masters records in his weight class. He squatted 518 lbs., bench pressed 341 lbs, and deadlifted 645 lbs.

“I have an issue with losing, right? It doesn't sit well with me to lose,” he added.



In some federations, a member can show up any time, anywhere to drug test him. He just was tested, by a lifter far younger than he is. “And I will say this, I had a higher squat than he did today,” Green laughed.

He's inspired his 12-year-old, fraternal twin daughters, who would be one and two in the world if they competed. The weightlifting lessons from Dad are carrying over in life.



“I’m very strong, and I like to put it to use, and I enjoy the sport, because you can take out your emotions on a lift instead of taking it out on somebody else. You have to have discipline for everything, grades, school, so as you have discipline you can grow,” said Gabrianna Green.



“He says if you want something hard enough, you have to discipline to get there, because if you don't put in the work, there's nothing in life and everything,” said Giovanna Green.

The U.S. Powerlifting Association is trying to get young people involved as well.



“We're reaching into our local high schools really. So, we're really getting more and more involved every year. We're actually having the first ever high school nationals in this building this actual, this room in April,” said Reese Allemore, Louisiana USPA State Chairman.

And if you're older than a high schooler, or even older than Gerald, no worries. The ages in the four-day competition are 14 to 80. One 70-year-old woman from New York, who only weighs 130 pounds, bench pressed 190lbs., after breaking a squat record at 380lbs.

The competition is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through Sunday at the Alario Center in Westwego. The weight classes go up each day. Gerald's category is finished.

And if you go, there are t-shirts you can get that will help fund scholarships for high school weightlifters.

