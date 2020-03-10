What risk factors does President Trump have for COVID-19?

Certain risk factors make someone more likely to have a severe case of coronavirus than others.

NEW ORLEANS — Since the pandemic began, doctors have seen certain risk factors emerge in people who are more likely to be hospitalized, go into the ICU or not survive COVID-19.

So, what risk factors does President Donald Trump have?

For a risk assessment, we turned to Tulane pulmonologist and critical care specialist Dr. Joshua Denson. He treats COVID-19 patients in the hospital and does research on the coronavirus. One of the main risk factors he says is obesity.

“(It) increases your risk, of not only contracting the disease, but being hospitalized as well as having a worse outcome,” Dr. Denson said.

Reports state President Trump's body mass index is 30.5. That puts him just over the line, at the beginning of the obesity scale.

Next, Dr. Denson says that coronavirus takes the lives of about three in 100 people of all ages, so for the President's age group, mid-seventies, it is higher, maybe five-or-10 in 100.

“We know that age is a very large risk factor particularly when you get above 65, 70 for worse outcomes,” Dr. Denson said.

The next possible risk factor is gender.

“Being a male sex does appear to increase your risk a bit more than not, and some studies have shown that risk to be pretty significant. Ironically, actually in New Orleans, some of our studies have shown the opposite,” he said.

Dr. Denson says having metabolic syndrome appears to trigger coronavirus health problems. So, what is that? It's having three of these five conditions: obesity, diabetes or prediabetes, high blood pressure, high triglycerides, which is a type of fat in your blood, and low good cholesterol.

Reportedly President Trump has normal cholesterol numbers, but Dr. Denson says he is on a cholesterol-lowering medication.

“We found if you have three or more of these, your risk of dying as well as risk of ending up in the ICU, was three to four times higher,” Dr. Denson explained.

So, what could this mean?

“This should give us some pause, not only age, but obesity, to think about potential aggressive measures as we might take,” Dr. Denson said. “Unfortunately, we don't have very good evidence-based therapies right now to offer people with early disease.”

