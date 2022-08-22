Where do COVID-19 policies stand in Louisiana universities this semester?

Even as COVID-19 cases decline, how are Louisiana universities handling COVID-19 policy as classes start up again?

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 cases are back on the decline after a July surge – and things are looking slightly more like pre-pandemic times for college students – many of whom start back this week.

But it got us wondering – where do the COVID-19 requirements stand this semester?

We found most colleges and universities in Louisiana still require the COVID-19 vaccine.

The entire University of Louisiana System – which includes Nicholls, Southeastern, and the University of New Orleans, requires all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to file an exemption, which is pretty loose under Louisiana law.

The same goes for Southern University New Orleans, University of Holy Cross, Loyola University, and Tulane University.

Some of those colleges – like Tulane - also required students to test negative before heading back to campus this fall.

Xavier and Dillard students were required to be vaccinated and to test negative prior to their move-in, plus masks are required in all indoor spaces.

LSU is dropping its vaccination requirement from last school year. The student population of just over 35,000 students can attend on-campus without the shot, but the president says it’s 'strongly recommended.'

That falls in line with the statewide K-through-12 rules. Louisiana dropped its mask requirement and doesn’t require kids to have the shot.

However – all NOLA Public Schools students over the age of five must have the full series.