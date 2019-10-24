NEW ORLEANS — School fights have been common in the news lately across different parishes.

It's not clear if there are more, or we just think there are more because they are often captured on social media. But people are talking about them, and asking why these fights are happening.

So we took a look into the psychology behind why the teens fight.

The medical experts we turned to remind us that the human brain is not fully developed until the mid-20s, so students can and often do act on impulse.

"When kids are young, thought equals action. Feelings equal action, so there's not a lot of follow-through," explained psychiatrist Dr. Candace Cutrone.

And there are the heightened effects of drugs on the young brain.

"In my experience in the hospital, I see an awful lot of children who test positive for cannabinoids," she said.

Later, that can set you up to have less of an ability to handle stress, and cause psychotic and mood disorders.

Also, stress at home makes lashing out more likely.

"Trauma is a really important cause of these emotional problems. Depression and anger are closely linked," said Cutrone.

And recent local studies show that a lot of our youths are influenced by trauma.

"Lots of kids have trouble figuring out how to deal with conflicts. I think this is set against the larger society in which there's not a lot of role modeling going on," said Dr. Martin Drell, the Head of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at LSU Health Sciences Center.

Some solutions: Teach the adults how to deescalate conflict, and set clear rules.

"When you have a society in which everything authority figures do, somebody's going to sue them, it really makes for a lot of hesitance," said Drell.

So letting children just do what they want, or even kicking them out, is not fixing anything long term.

"The goal should be problem solving, which people sit down together and say, 'What was going on with you? What are you feeling? How can I help you?'" Drell said.

"Talking is key, talking about feelings, talking about where feelings lead, talking about how to handle feelings," said Cutrone.

She says all students from the third to twelfth grades in Jefferson Parish have to be taught anti-bullying and conflict resolution. A coroner's program in Jefferson Parish also teaches suicide prevention.