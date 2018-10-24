NEW ORLEANS – A non-profit that has helped veterans injured in war is now committing more than a million dollars to mental health care for veterans, including right here in New Orleans.

You’ve probably already heard of the Wounded Warrior Project, the national non-profit that has been around for the past 15 years helping veterans who developed physical or mental injury in combat. The group also helps transition veterans into regular life back in the United States.

This week, the Wounded Warrior Project announced they were committing $160 million toward mental healthcare of wounded warriors. Over the next five years, the organization will use the money to help rehabilitate veterans suffering from mental ailments like PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

The WWP expects more than 16,000 veterans and their families will be treated through the program.

A Louisiana woman who went through the program sat down with Eyewitness News and told us how helpful it was for her.

“It has helped me to get out of the black tunnel,” Yolanda Poullard said. “It helped me get back into society and accept the new me, and to love the new me. After you get back from war, you’re different. You see the world different.”

For more information about the Wounded Warrior Project, click here to visit the organization’s website.

