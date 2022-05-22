Hyaluronic acid filler gets FDA approval for smoothing wrinkles around the eyes

Hyaluronic acid is naturally in your skin and joints. It gives the skin plumpness, elasticity, and it attracts moisture.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The eyes are the first area to show sun damage and aging. That's because the skin around the eyes is 10 times thinner than the skin on the rest of your face.

But if you don't want surgery to tighten that delicate skin, an office procedure recently got FDA approval. The clinical trial was done here by a local doctor.

“How do I look? Do I look fabulous?” asks “BB” a dermatology clinical trail participant.

It only took moments with a dermatology patient, to notice her spunky and confident personality. BB, as we were asked to call her by her initials, had the best answer of anyone when asked for some personal background to better tell a story about anti-aging and the skin.

“Uh yeah, I'm of age. Uh huh, I'm definitely of age,” answered BB when asked how old she is.

BB is dermatologist Dr. Mary Lupo's patient. She admits to having loved spending time in the skin-damaging sun over the years. She joined a clinical trial to test using an injectable filler under the eyes.

“This is the first study that was done in order to get FDA approval for use in the tear trough area,” explained dermatologist and principal investigator Dr. Mary Lupo.

Juvéderm Volbella XC is a hyaluronic acid filler. It has been injected for years in smile lines, lips, cheeks, and the jaw line.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally in your skin and joints. It gives the skin plumpness, elasticity, and it attracts moisture. What's new is it is now FDA approved for under the eyes.

It can be used to help shadows and contours. As we age, we get indentations. We get ptosis, which means drooping. Our orbital area gets bigger as we get older, and our eyes start sinking back in our heads,” said Dr. Lupo.

Dr. Lupo says it's important for doctors to pick the right patient for the best results.

“Someone who still has some firmness to their skin, they don't have a lot of laxity around the skin, and they don't have the herniated fat pad,” she said.

And it is important that the doctor is trained in facial anatomy and the injecting technique the company provides. There is the potential for problems around the eyes.

“If you get a hyaluronic acid, or any gel filler in a blood vessel and it occludes a blood vessel, It can cause circulation compromise to that area,” warned Dr. Lupo.

Dr. Lupo uses a tiny cannula, instead of a needle, to help avoid that issue. The filler is not permanent. It gradually absorbs in a year.

“When I looked in the mirror at 16, I didn't see anything, but once I hit that particular mark, I started seeing everything in my face, you know, as I guess a lot of women, we do, although we probably shouldn't put that kind of pressure on ourselves, but you know we do that,” said BB.

BB did notice the difference after being injected.

“It was a little bit more plump. The indentation subsided a little. It probably enhanced my fabulousness just a little bit more you know,” BB laughed. A

And that's coming from a natural women who doesn't even like to wear concealer or any makeup.