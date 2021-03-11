Xavier grad working to get robotic exoskeletons to help the disabled walk again

His new dream is to raise enough funding to donate robotic exoskeletons to the disabled so they can stand and walk.

A Gentilly man, Mark Raymond, is a Brother Martin and Xavier University graduate who is changing the lives of the disabled

A Gentilly man, Mark Raymond, broke his neck five years ago when he dove into Lake Pontchartrain. He became a quadriplegic, but he set goals and started the non-profit Split Second Foundation.

This year he opened a special fitness gym for people with disabilities and their caretakers, but his new dream is to raise enough funding to donate robotic exoskeletons to the disabled so they can stand and walk.

Thursday night at his fundraising event, Mark surprised his supporters and wore the EksoNR, and for the first time, since his accident, stood and walked on his own, coming from behind a curtain.

He believes that if people can see his dream with their own eyes, they will help him reach it.