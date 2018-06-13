NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Fights, drug abuse and suicide have continued at the New Orleans jail despite efforts undertaken in a five-year-old court-backed reform plan.



Jail officials and court-appointed monitors were to provide updates on those efforts Wednesday in a federal courtroom.



The status hearing is set for the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Lance Africk.



Africk is overseeing the jail's work to comply with a 2013 agreement between Sheriff Marlin Gusman, the elected official in charge of the jail, and inmate advocates who sued over conditions at the dangerous facility.



Gusman agreed in 2016 to cede authority over the lockup to a court-approved compliance director. The first, Gary Maynard, resigned in late January. Court-appointed monitor Darnley Hodge has held the post since then.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.