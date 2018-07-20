NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued heat advisories for several southeast Louisiana parishes Friday morning.

The advisories go into effect at 11 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Friday. Parts of the following parishes included in these advisories are Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes.

Heat index values of 108-110+ degrees are expected for six to eight hours Friday. Prolonged outdoor activity could lead to heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

