NEW ORLEANS -- Texas-based Accruent just added New Orleans to its growing list of worldwide locations.

The software and IT company plans to create 350 new jobs in the Crescent City by 2020.

It's another major win for the city which just last month cut the ribbon on DXC Technology which promised 2,000 new jobs at its new downtown digital technology center.

Johnny Culpepper was Accruent's first hire here.

"It's almost similar to what Austin was going through 20 years ago," Culpepper said.

Culpepper now heads up the New Orleans office. He admits company officials have ties to Louisiana.

"Our founder went to Tulane, Mark Friedman," Culpepper said. "Our EVP of Operations is from Baton Rouge and went to Catholic High School."

Software developer Jonathan Davault is one of 26 employees already on staff at Accruent's temporary office in the Warehouse District.

The Seattle native said besides the job, he was attracted to the culture, architecture and people in the Big Easy.

"It's incredibly important to me," Davault said. "I love to be connected to the community and feel like I'm a part of the community."

Morgan Stewart from the New Orleans Business Alliance sees the Accruent announcement as another example of Silicon Bayou's emergence as high tech hub.

"This is a place to be if you want to get into the digital technology world," Stewart said. "This is exactly what made Houston, Houston and Atlanta, Atlanta is they diversified their economy. They had a full mix of jobs for anyone who wanted to move there."

Stewart added that the 350 new jobs will have a ripple effect in the community. The jobs are expected to have an average annual salary of $65,000, plus benefits.

"That means you have opportunities for real estate agents, for lawyers, for wealth managers, for insurance agents. You are going to have opportunities for restaurants that are going to have more customers.

Culpepper talked about the growing popularity of New Orleans in the technology community.

"We're all setting examples for the companies that will come after us," Culpepper said. "They're going to say wow, 350 jobs here, 2,000 jobs here. Something must be going on really, really special in New Orleans."

Governor John Bel Edwards released this statement about the Accruent announcement:

"Our ultimate goal is not just to attract IT projects, but to create a digital media and software development sector, where our people have a diverse offering of opportunities to solve the challenges of tomorrow," Gov. Edwards said. "Accruent's entry into New Orleans will create such opportunities, and we are excited to welcome this world-class team to Louisiana. Accruent's investment in our state is a testament to the strength of our business climate and the commitment of local, state and regional partners to ensuring that companies thrive here."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said:

"We are dedicated to creating new business opportunities to enhance our city and create jobs for the people of New Orleans. With that, I couldn't be more excited to welcome Accruent's New Orleans software development center. This company is poised to have substantial impact in New Orleans, creating approximately 350 jobs. The partnerships we create and economic development we work toward are to enhance the lives of the people of New Orleans, and I am confident that Accruent will do this. Welcome home, Accruent, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

