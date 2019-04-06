SLIDELL, La. — He was just 20-years-old when he lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Now, 77-years-later, he's been identified -- and on what would be his 97th birthday, a navy sailor from Slidell was buried with full military honors.

WWL-TV photojournalist Brian Lukas captures the honor for sailor Charles Gomez Jr.

See more from Brian Lukas:

RELATED: Heroic WWII pilot, 98, receives POW medal in Covington

RELATED: As Louisiana National Guard members deploy - tears flow, pride shows

RELATED: Editorial: Saying goodbye to National Guard soldiers heading to Iraq, Kuwait

RELATED: Remembering the Louisiana soldiers who spent Christmas in Beirut, 1983